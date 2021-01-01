“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the Eastern Administrative District of the capital with the participation of the Rosgvardiaya and representatives of the Moscow-Oka Territorial Department of Rosrybolovstvo, suppressed the activities of an organized group that specialized in the illegal trafficking of particularly valuable aquatic biological resources listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

It was established that the warehouses and the fish processing plant were located in the city of Podolsk in the Moscow Region. During the inspection of the illegally operating enterprise, carcasses and fragments of fish of the sturgeon family with a total weight of over 900 kilograms, 50 kilograms of finished products and about 20 kilograms of black caviar were found. Packing containers with markings, 13 mobile phones, documents and draft records were also seized.

The Investigation unit for the Eastern Administrative District of the GA for Investigation for the city of Moscow of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

One of the suspects has been detained. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the man is being considered. Currently, operative search and investigative steps are being taken aimed at establishing and detaining all the persons involved in the unlawful activity of the citizens,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.