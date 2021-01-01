“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Kaliningrad Region and the regional department of the FSB of Russia, have revealed facts of causing property damage to a power grid company on a particularly large scale.

According to preliminary data, the heads of two energy companies (power supply company and territorial grid company), since 2015, keeping it secret from the power supplier, connected commercial companies to the networks. The offenders for several years have been illegally supplying electricity to consumers, paying only compensation for losses in the power grids at a reduced tariff, thereby causing damage to the supplier.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 2 of Art. 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Searches were carried out in the offices of commercial companies. Documents and other items of evidentiary value for the investigation of the criminal case have been found.

Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.