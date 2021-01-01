During the check of operational materials, officers of the special unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region found that a 38-year-old resident of the city of Rzhev was involved in the dissemination of child pornography on the Internet. According to the operatives, the offender between April 2020 and the moment of detention by the police – communicated with children in social networks, making them send pornographic photos, and then distributed the material by sending personal messages from his personal home computer to other users of one of the social networks.

During the search of the suspect's residence, computer equipment and information carriers containing photographic materials were seized. A comprehensive study of computer products confirmed that all files were of pornographic character.

The Rzhev Inter-District Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Tver Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 2 of Article 242.1 of the Russian Criminal Code “The manufacture and trafficking of materials or objects with pornographic images of minors, committed using the media, including information and telecommunications networks (including the Internet).

The suspect pleaded guilty. He is currently detained under Articles 91, 92 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code.

Press-Service of MIA Administration for the Tver Region