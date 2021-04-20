Today, on May 1, the Federal Law of April 20, 2021 No. 98-FZ “On amending the Code on Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation” came into force.

Federal law, among other things, strengthens administrative responsibility for violation of traffic rules regulating the crossing of railway tracks. In particular, increased administrative responsibility in the form of an administrative fine of 5,000 rubles is established – previously the fine for such an offence was 1,000 rubles.

Also, the offender may face deprivation for three to six months of the right to drive vehicles for driving through an unregulated railway crossing, if the train (locomotive, railcar) is approaching the crossing within sight, and for one year – for repeating such an offence.

At the same time, the federal law excludes for the person brought to administrative responsibility for violation of the rules of driving through the railway tracks, the possibility of paying half of the amount of the imposed administrative fine.