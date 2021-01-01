The Russian MIA posted for public discussion on the Federal portal of draft regulations (http://regulation.gov.ru/) a draft order of the Russian MIA “On the approval of the procedure of notifying by an educational organization about the completion or termination of education by a foreign citizen (stateless person) who studied at the preparatory department or preparatory faculty under an additional general education program, providing training for foreign nationals for mastering basic professional educational programs in the Russian language, either in full-time or part-time form of education under the educational program of secondary vocational education, the bachelor's program, the specialty program, the master's program, the traineeship program, the internship assistant program, which have state accreditation, training of scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel in postgraduate school (postgraduate studies), and the form of the said notice” (hereinafter – the draft order).

The draft order has been developed to make corresponding changes in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law of December 30, 2020 No. 517-Fz “On amending the Federal Law on Education in the Russian Federation” and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation”.

The need to draft the order is a result of the expansion of the list of educational programs, the completion or termination of education on which, is the reason for reducing the period of temporary stay of a foreign national or stateless person in the country.

The main subject of the regulation of the draft order is the approval of the procedure for an educational organization to notify of the completion or termination of the education by a foreign national (stateless person), in order to reduce the period of temporary stay of a foreign national (stateless person) in the Russian Federation and the form of such notice.

The implementation of the Order will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or their additional funding from the federal budget.