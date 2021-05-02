On the night of May 1 to May 2, 2021, more than 1.6 million believers took part in the celebration of the Holy Resurrection. More than 11.8 solemn services and processions were held in temples and monasteries located in more than 6.9 thousand settlements across the country.

“More than 47,500 police officers were involved in ensuring law, order and security at the religious events. Also, servicemen of the Rosgvardiaya, employees of private security companies, representatives of voluntary people's squads and other public associations were involved. The work at the event was carried out with account of the prevailing epidemiological situation.

There were no violations of public order due to the measures taken,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.