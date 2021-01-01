On May 1, the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of Sirius began its work. This unit was formed in accordance with the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

For several months, the division's staff was selected and formed. There will serve representatives of all units necessary for ensuring public order and safety of citizens in the serviced territory.

Police Lieutenant-Colonel Aleksey Ilyushkin has been appointed the Chief of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius”.

The day before, a drill review was carried out. The heads of units checked the compliance of police officers appearance with statutory requirements, the availability of identification cards and badges. The state of service vehicles was also assessed.

Today, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius” began to perform their official duties.

The ceremonial lining-up was attended by chiefs of the executive authorities of the city of Sochi and the federal territory “Sirius”, as well as representatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory and the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, congratulated the staff on the start-up of the division. On his instructions, the congratulatory telegram was read out by Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi, Police Major-General Sergey Ogurtsov.

As noted by Arkady Gostev, the leadership and the staff within the shortest time possible would have to consolidate the team and, having carefully studied the features of the service in the new public-legal unit, to establish effective work of protecting order and security. The Deputy Minister wished his colleagues health and success in their work.

Participants of the event got familiarized with the conditions of service of the division's staff.

The address of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius”: the city of 20A Lesnaya Street, Adlersky district, Sochi. Duty-unit’s direct dial telephone – (862) 263-85-98. Helpline – (800) 222-74-47.