On the official website regulation.gov.ru in the information and telecommunication network “Internet”, the MIA of Russia posted a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 28 of January 22, 2020”.

The draft resolution proposes to establish a special add-on of up to 100% of the official salary for the complexity of the tasks performed for staff serving in the territorial body of the Russian MIA in the federal territory of “Sirius”.

Currently, the add-on for the complexity of tasks performed in the mentioned amounts is established for certain categories of staff involved in the maintenance of public order and serving in units stationed in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. For the staff participating in the maintenance of public order and serving in the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the federal territory of “Sirius”, the add-on for the complexity of the tasks performed has not been established.

The proposed version of the draft resolution is aimed at improving social guarantees for the staff involved in the maintenance of public order and serving in the territorial body of the Russian MIA in the federal territory of “Sirius”.