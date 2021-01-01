On the official website regulation.gov.ru in the “Internet” information and telecommunications network, the Russian MIA posted a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On amending the list of special conditions of service of staff of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, persons serving in the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardiya) and having special ranks of the police, and limits on the size of the monthly add-on to the official salary for special conditions of service”.

The draft resolution proposes to establish a special add-on to the salary of up to 65% of the official salary for staff serving in the territorial body of the Russian MIA in the federal territory of “Sirius”.

At present, the add-on in such amounts for special conditions of service has already been established for certain categories of staff serving in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region, Sevastopol and the Republic of Crimea. For the staff serving in the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the federal territory of “Sirius”, the add-on for special conditions of service has not been established.

The proposed version of the draft resolution is aimed at improving social guarantees for employees serving in the territorial body of the Russian Interior Ministry in the federal territory of “Sirius”.