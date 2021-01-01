On the eve of the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the faculty, cadets and students of the branches, institutes, faculties of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA took part in the International Educational and Patriotic Action “Dictation of Victory”.

The project was carried out with the aim of attracting the general public to studying the history of World War II, improving historical literacy and patriotic education of young people.

The event was attended by Chief of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA, Police Lieutenant-General Igor Kalinichenko, Assistant Chief of the University for Veterans' Work, Chairman of the University Veterans Council, Distinguished Worker of the Higher School, Colonel of the Militia Anatoly Grishin, Distinguished Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, member of the University Veterans Council, Colonel of the Internal Service Valery Slepkanev, actor of the theater and cinema, a TV presenter, a teacher of acting skills Aleksandr Nosik.

The Chief of the V.Y. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA, Lieutenant General of the Police Igor Kalinichenko addressed the participants of the Dictation with a welcome speech. He has stressed that today the young generation of police officers are brought up on the examples of courage and resilience of front-line soldiers and workers of the rear. Our duty, of heirs to the Great Victory, is to preserve the inviolability of the historical truth about one of the bloodiest wars in the history of mankind, to contribute to the formation of solid and deep knowledge about the Great Patriotic War and to honor the memory of the heroic deeds of the multinational people in the war with the Nazi Germany.

Participants of the International Educational and Patriotic Action “Dictation of Victory” within 45 minutes had to answer 25 questions on significant dates, events, military geography, historical figures and fiction. You can read the results on the official website of the action диктантпобеды.рф.