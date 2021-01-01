The day before, Kirill Smurov, the first deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, chaired a meeting of the Working Group on the Organization of Anti-Drug Operations and Other Activities within the purview of the Coordinating Council of the Heads of Competent Authorities for Countering Drug Trafficking of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held in the City of Dushanbe.

Representatives of competent authorities of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as the CSTO Secretariat took part in the event.

The participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the Anti-Drug Strategy of the CSTO member states for 2021-2025. The need to consolidate the efforts of the CSTO member states in the area of countering drug trafficking was noted.