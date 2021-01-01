“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against four local residents. They are accused of fraud related to the cashing of the maternity (family) capital.

The investigation found that the leader of the organized group was a 58-year-old woman – a real estate agent and chairman of a credit consumer cooperative. The woman involved her relatives and acquaintances in the illegal activities. With the help of Internet ads, the defendants were looking for women who were entitled to the funds of the maternity (family) capital and were in a difficult financial situation. Fictitious agreements on the loans for the construction or purchase of residential premises were concluded with them.

Documents with knowingly false information about the loan were sent by the offenders to the offices of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation to get a compensation. Some of the money received was given to the owners of the documents, the rest – distributed among the offenders.

From 2014 to 2018, the defendants illegally cashed 41 state certificates for maternity(family) capital. The damage from their activities amounted to more than 18 million rubles, which were stolen from the budget.

The suspects have been charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code. The investigation of the criminal case has been completed, and the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.