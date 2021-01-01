“Operatives of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zavolzhsky District of Ulyanovsk and officers of the regional FSB department have suppressed illegal production and storage for the purpose of marketing of alcohol-containing products without special marking, committed on a particularly large scale.

The clandestine plant and warehouse were located in an industrial zone on the outskirts of Ulyanovsk. The enterprise employed 19 citizens of Central Asian republics. With regard to them, 37 administrative protocols were drawn up for various violations of the migration legislation.

It was established that for several months the bootleggers produced several varieties of adulterated vodka, cognac and wine. It should be noted that they used fake brand packaging and labels, giving their products a look of products of well-known Russian and foreign manufacturers.

During searches, the police seized 138,000 bottles of ready-to-sell alcohol without excise stamps, 55,000 liters of alcohol-containing raw materials, glassware, packaging, goods and transport invoices, seals and other items of evidentiary importance for the investigation of the criminal case. Samples of the products have been sent for forensic examination.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zavolzhsky District of Ulyanovsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 6 of Art. 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search measures, the police identified two citizens – residents of the Ulyanovsk Region and Kabardino-Balkar Republic. They are charged with the alleged act. For one of them the court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions, for the second – recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The criminal investigation continues. Currently, measures are being taken to identify other possible participants in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.