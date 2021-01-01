To check the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, the police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Mytishchinskoye” inspected an apartment located on the Semashko Street.

It was found that the 32-year-old apartment owner had registered 13 foreign nationals with the migration register, but had not provided them with temporary accommodation.

The inquirer of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration instituted, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”.

The court applied to the offender a preventive measure in the form of obligation to appear at the Police.