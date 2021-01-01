“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, have revealed the fact of theft of funds from the budget of the Irkutsk Region.

According to preliminary data, between September 2016 and December 2018, in order to receive a subsidy for the reimbursement of lost income, the head of one of the utility companies provided knowingly false information to the Ministry of Housing Policy, Energy and Transport of the Irkutsk Region about the organization's expenses for the purchase of coal and the volume of heating services provided. This allowed him to unlawfully receive a subsidy of more than 80 million rubles.

The Inquiry unit of the GA of Investigation of the MIA General Administration for the Irkutsk Region prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.2 of the Russian Criminal Code. The offender has been established and house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for him.

13 searches were carried out at the place of residence and work of the defendant, as well as other persons possibly involved in the illegal activities. Documents, seals, computer equipment, mobile communications, and draft records of evidentiary value were found.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.