“Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control in cooperation with colleagues from the city of St. Petersburg, Kursk and Belgorod regions, detained members of a criminal community engaged in drug trafficking on a particularly large scale.

According to preliminary data, the banned substances were supplied to Russia from abroad and distributed by the offenders in different regions of the country.

The criminal organization consisted of several structural units whose functions were clearly defined. Drug dealers carefully observed measures of secrecy and received special briefings. Thanks to painstaking work, effective interaction with Rosfinmonitoring and Sberbank, the police came to the trail of members of the Moscow and St. Petersburg cells of the criminal community, as well as identified the personalities of its leaders.

In April this year, during the check of operational information collected by the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the highway in the Medvensky District of the Kursk Region stopped two cars. In the trunk of one of them, the police found 60 plastic bags with unknown substance, which were hidden in a water tank. According to the expert opinion the seized substance was a narcotic drug - hasish, weighing in total more than 85 kilograms. The second foreign car was used by the offender for reconnaissance and for covering-up the transportation of illegal cargo.

With the power support by special unit “Grom” three suspects were detained - drivers and passenger of the stopped foreign-made cars.

The accomplices reportedly took the drugs from a cache equipped in a forest in the Belgorod Region. The product was intended for subsequent sale in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The operatives assume that the detainees served as inter-regional couriers, packers and storekeepers. Police searched their residences as well as the rented private house in the Urban District of Chekhov of the Moscow Region. In the pantry of the house there were found briquettes of cocaine containing mixture, weighing more than 16 kg, as well as jars of hashish oil weighing more than 2 kg. In addition, more than 50 stamp sheets were seized, which were sent for examination for possible detection of drug traces on them.

As a result of further search operations, police officers in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained two more citizens. One of them, according to investigators, headed the local cell of the criminal community, the second equipped caches in cars. During the searches, 3 kg of cocaine and more than 10 bushes, allegedly of drug-containing plants, were seized from them.

In several districts of the Moscow Region in the woods, the police found more than 10 caches made by the accomplices. From the caches law enforcement officers seized more than 50,000 tablets, more than 450 capsules with an oil substance, more than 2,000 cartridges, filled with liquid, for the so-called vapes. All the seized items are being examined by experts.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1, parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Russian Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for three defendants.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all members of the criminal community and the drug supply channels as well as to detain the organizers of the illegal activities, which have been declared wanted on the federal level,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.