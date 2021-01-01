The MIA of Russia has prepared a draft order “On amending the Administrative Regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on the provision of state services for the issuance of a residence permit to foreign citizens and stateless persons, replacement to foreign citizens and stateless persons the permit for residence in the Russian Federation, approved by the order of the Russian MIA on June 11, 2020 No. 417” (the draft order).

The draft order is designed to implement the provisions of federal laws of December 8, 2020 No. 412-FZ “On amending Article 15 of the Federal Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”, December 19, 2016 No. 433-FZ “On amending Article 7 of the Federal Law on the Organization of Public and Municipal Services”, December 30, 2020 No. 509-FZ “On making changes to certain laws of the Russian Federation”, March 1, 2020 No. 35-FZ “On amending certain legislation acts of the Russian Federation on issues related to the disposal of maternity (family) capital funds”.

In accordance with the amendments, foreign nationals when receiving state services of issuance and replacement of a residence permit, may refrain from submitting:

Certificates of State Registration of the Civil Status Act (birth, marriage, dissolution of marriage, name change) issued by the competent authority of the Russian Federation;

Certificates, opinions and other documents issued by organizations within the public, municipal or private health care system;

Education and/or qualification documents issued in the Russian Federation.

The receipt of these documents by a foreign citizen will be checked within the framework of inter-agency information cooperation.

From June 7, 2021, in connection with the entry into force of the Federal Law of December 8, 2020 No. 412-FZ “On amending Article 15.1 of the Federal Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” there will be introduced differentiated requirements for the level of Russian language proficiency, knowledge of Russian history and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation, depending on the purpose of a foreign national or a stateless person (work, temporary or permanent residence).

In this connection, to obtain a residence permit, a foreign national will be able to confirm that he has the necessary knowledge with a new certificate of Proficiency in the Russian language, knowledge of the history of Russia and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation at the level corresponding to the purpose of the residence permit, or a certificate of Proficiency in the Russian language, issued before the day of entry into force of Federal Law No. 412-FZ, with the non-expired validity period.

The implementation of the Administrative Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or additional funding from the federal budget.