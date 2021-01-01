First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General A.V. Gorovoy held a meeting of the MIA Operational Headquarters for the prevention of offenses.

The event was attended by chiefs of the units of the central office of the Russian MIA, deputy head of the Federal Service for Consumer Protection and Human Welfare Elena Ezhlova, head of the Public Order Department of the Russian Federal Service of the Rosgvardia Viktor Podkolzin, and in the video-conference mode – by chiefs of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA, the Rosgvardia, Rospotrebnadzor, as well as deputy heads of regions, responsible for cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Opening the meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy thanked all agencies for the work being done to prevent the spread of coronavirus. When considering the issue of ensuring law, order and public security during the May holidays, the First Deputy-Minister noted that during the extended holidays a significant number of religious, cultural, mass, social and political events, which are traditionally attended by a large number of citizens, are expected. In these circumstances, it is necessary to take the issues of anti-terrorist protection seriously, as well as to hold workshops with the organizers of public events, discussing with them the existing risks, threats and measures to minimize them.

The second issue on the agenda of the event was the preparation of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation for the protection of public order and public safety during the European Football Championship. Participants and guests of this event in June will be hosted by the city of St. Petersburg, where 7 matches will be held.

The latest decisions of UEFA and the measures taken in this regard were reported by the Chief of the Administration for Security of Major International and Mass Sports Events, Lieutenant-General of Police Leonid Gerbanovsky.

The meeting was concluded with a review of additional measures to raise public awareness of and protection against crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies and methods of protection against them. Statistics show that the number of such criminal acts registered by the internal affairs authorities in the past year increased by more than 70%. Participants of the event analyzed the current situation and outlined specific steps aimed at improving preventive work with citizens.