“The department for investigation of organized criminal activity of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA is working on a criminal case, instituted on the fact of embezzlement of money in an amount of over 1 billion rubles.

It was preliminarily established that since January 2014, members of the organized group, acting on behalf of dealers of “KamAZ”, committed theft of buyers' money. The offenders sold cars that were made from repair kits. At the same time, the vehicles were equipped with engines of low environmental class, which are prohibited for use in Russia. False information about technical characteristics of the vehicles was knowingly entered into their technical passports. The activities of the organized group members also caused damage to “KamAZ”, as illegally produced cars of notoriously low quality entered the Russian market under the brand name of the official manufacturer.

Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, together with officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA, the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan and the regional units of the Rosgvardia, conducted more than 50 searches in residential and office premises in five regions of Russia. Computer equipment and documents of evidentiary importance for the criminal case were seized.

Three defendants from among the leaders and employees of commercial organizations involved in the implementation of the criminal scheme were detained. They are charged with a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The criminal investigation continues. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the possible episodes and accomplices in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.