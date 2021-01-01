“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a Russian citizen, Andrei Tuyev has been extradited from the Republic of Cyprus. He is charged with embezzlement on a particularly large scale and abuse of powers with grave consequences.

According to the investigation, in 2013, the offender, who was the chairman of the board of “Ekoprombank” OJSC, acting out of self-interest, issued to a commercial enterprise a loan without collateral. At the same time, he was aware of the company's unfair performance of obligations under previous contracts. As a result of illegal actions, the bank's money amounting to about 250 million rubles were stolen. The defendant is also charged of withdrawing real estate worth more than 260 million rubles from the collateral securing the loan agreement.

In respect of Andrei Tuyev, the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 201 and part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The former CEO of the bank escaped from the preliminary investigation by leaving Russia and in August 2016 was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels. In the same month his whereabouts were established.

Based on the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for his extradition, the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus handed the defendant over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.