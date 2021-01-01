The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Shilovsky” in the Ryazan Region received a message from the dispatcher of the fire department about the fire in an apartment building.

The duty officer immediately passed the information to the police officers on the patrol route near the scene. Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Division, Police Lieutenant Renat Sharkaev, and the police precinct officer Captain Sergey Kryuchkov, who arrived at the address, decided not to wait for firefighters, but to immediately evacuate the residents of the burning and neighboring apartments.

Police immediately entered the heavily smoked apartment on the third floor, where they saw an unconscious woman lying on the floor. The victim was carried out of the premises in their arms. Later it turned out that the 78-year-old owner of the apartment, noticing the fire, tried to stop the spread of fire, but lost consciousness.

Renat Sharkaev and Sergey Kryuchkov, making their way through the smoke in the entrance, knocked on every apartment door and took people out into the street.

After some time, reinforcement arrived. Three police precinct officers - Aleksey Kiryukhin, Roman Gavrikov and Malik Kadyrov also took part in the evacuation of the house residents. The police officers carried elderly citizens in their arms. Officers of the internal affairs bodies evacuated 20 people.

Thanks to the competent and coordinated actions of the police, their courage and dedication human lives were saved. At present, the issue of awarding distinguished police officers within the powers of the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan region is being considered.