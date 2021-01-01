The draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation has been developed in order to implement the provisions of the Federal Law of December 30, 2020 No. 517-FZ.

Today on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts, the MIA of Russia posted a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Regulation on the Procedure for Considering Issues of Citizenship of the Russian Federation, approved by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 1325 of November 14, 2002” (hereinafter - the draft decree).

The draft decree was developed to implement the norms of the Federal Law of December 30, 2020 No. 517-FZ “On amending the Federal Law “On Education in the Russian Federation” and separate legislation of the Russian Federation”, in terms of specifying the content of the concept of “basic professional programs with state accreditation”.

The draft decree is also aimed at optimizing the procedure for foreign nationals and stateless persons applying for citizenship of the Russian Federation (hereinafter - applications). Thus, it is proposed to supplement the list of documents confirming Russian language proficiency, that need to be submitted together with the application, certificate of Russian language proficiency, knowledge of the history of Russia and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation at a level corresponding to the purpose of obtaining a residence permit.

At the same time, to reduce the costs for Applicants for Russian citizenship, the drafted provisions provide for the possibility of attaching to the application a copy of the translation into Russian of the documents submitted together with the application, executed in a language other than Russian, instead of the original that need to be returned to the applicant. There has been excluded the requirement to notarize copies of other necessary documents submitted by the applicant in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on the Notary.

In addition, the draft decree clarifies the powers of deputy chiefs (chiefs) of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA to accept applications for citizenship of the Russian Federation.