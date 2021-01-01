“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Voronezh, together with colleagues from the Russian Federal Security Service and the Rosgvardia, detained suspects in the production and storage of tobacco products without marking committed on a particularly large scale.

It was preliminarily established that four residents of Voronezh purchased tobacco, as well as equipment and necessary components for the manufacture of adulterated tobacco products. Production was organized in the territory of a tobacco factory located in the city of Usman, Lipetsk Region. The main part of the finished products was stored in rented premises in the industrial zone of the Levoberezhny District of Voronezh

As a result of operational search measures, the police found at the specified addresses more than 3.2 million packs of cigarettes, which lacked special stamps for marking tobacco products of the established sample. Their total value was about 400 million rubles. Packaging equipment, cash, electronic media and other items of evidentiary value were also seized.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At present, two suspects have been issued a restraining order in the form of a ban on certain actions, while two others are under a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.