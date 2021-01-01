“Criminal Investigation operatives of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained the alleged members of an organized group that was engaged in theft of expensive mobile phones from citizens.

According to preliminary information, the criminal business was carefully planned. Underage girls under the age of criminal responsibility were used as perpetrators of the crimes. Their victims were female passengers of the Metro, who communicated at the stations using expensive mobile devices and then put them in their pockets of outerwear. The teens who committed the thefts worked in pairs - one of them distracted the victim and closed from other passengers her partner, who discreetly pulled out the smartphone.

Other members of the group were involved in unlocking stolen equipment, destroying information on mobile devices and selling them on the radio market. The organizer distributed the profit among the participants of the criminal scheme.

As a result of a special operation, the alleged leader of the organized group, a 70-year-old resident of the capital, as well as four of his possible accomplices - residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region - were detained by officers of the police and Rosgvardia special forces. During searches in their places of residence and in one of the Moscow markets, computer equipment, data carriers, more than 1,300 mobile phones and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

A criminal case has been instituted against the detainees on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For three of the suspects the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another two - in the form of house arrest.

Currently, it has been established that the defendants may be involved in four episodes of theft, the damage from which amounted to more than 200,000 rubles. Investigators have reason to believe that the group members may have committed dozens of similar crimes. The Police are working to identify the seized mobile equipment and the alleged victims,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.