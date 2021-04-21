In December 2020, the Investigation Division of the East Siberian Linear Administration on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation sent to court criminal cases against members of an organized criminal group, consisting of three residents of the city of Zima in the Irkutsk Region and a foreign national, who in the territory of the Irkutsk Region were engaged for 5 years in the purchase of illegally harvested wood, its processing and subsequent sale both in the Russian Federation and abroad. The total volume of illegally purchased and sold timber amounted to more than 146 thousand cubic meters. To conceal their criminal activities and cash in the proceeds received, the members of the organized criminal group used firms registered to dummies and their bank accounts. The execution of transactions for the sale of timber products was carried out using fictitious (forged) documents. As a result of the criminal actions of the defendants, timber was exported to China in a total amount of over 230 million rubles. In the course of investigating criminal cases the investigating authorities seized property worth more than 64 million rubles to repay the damage.

On April 21, 2021, by the Leninsky District Court of the city of Irkutsk, one of the members of the criminal group was sentenced to 6 years in prison with serving the sentence in a penal colony with a strict regime and a fine of 120 thousand rubles.