Implementing a set of operational and investigative measures, police officers of the Rostov Region revealed the fact of illegal banking activities.

It has been established that a local resident created fictitious organizations registered on front persons in the city of Rostov-on-Don. Without the registration and special permit required by the legislation, he and seven of his accomplices, using the settlement accounts of controlled firms, carried out illegal banking operations. The illegal income of the suspects amounted to about 22 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As part of the preliminary investigation, more than 20 searches were carried out, during which items and documents proving the illegal activities of the offenders were seized.

For the organizer the court elected a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody, one accomplice was detained under Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, the rest of the defendants are under house arrest.