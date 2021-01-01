“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the ES&CC Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, detained the former chairman of the board of a commercial bank and his deputy, suspected of the theft of funds of the credit organization.

According to preliminary data, from September 2018 to January 2020, the offenders withdrew money of the bank's clients by issuing unsecured loans to controlled individuals. As a result of these actions, a portfolio of potentially non-refundable loans totaling more than a billion rubles was formed on the balance sheet of the credit organization.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

More than 20 searches were carried out by police officers in the Moscow Region. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the former chairman of the bank's board and his deputy.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity and interim measures are being taken to repair the damage,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.