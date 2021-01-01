“Officers of the units for economic security and combating the corruption, criminal investigation and the police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Zelenogradsky District of the Kaliningrad Region, near the village of Nadezhdino, have suppressed illegal mining of amber. Six local residents were detained, who under the guise of setting up a fire reservoir with the help of an excavator and a motor pumps washed out the solar stone from the amber layers of soil.

About five kilograms of illegally mined amber were seized, as well as an excavator, a motor pump and improvised tools. Protocols on administrative offences under Article 7.5 of the Russian Code have been drawn up against the miners.

In addition, it has been established that one of the defendants has previously been prosecuted for a similar offence. At present, the issue of instituting a criminal case against him on the grounds of a crime under article 255 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being considered,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.