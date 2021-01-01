“Thanks to competent and timely actions of Senior Sergeant of the Police Anatoly Samokhvalov and Sergeant of the Police Vitaly Bespoyasov, as well as the caring attitude of a local man, the life of a resident of the house on fire was saved.

During the service in the village of Gorny Zerentuy, officers of the police station in the Nerchinsko-Zavodsky District of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gazimuro-Zavodsky” noticed puffs of smoke towering over one of the private houses, and rushed to the aid of its residents. Arriving at the place, they saw that a wooden house consisting of three apartments was on fire. Eyewitnesses said that in one of them there could be a man living alone.

Without losing a minute, Anatoly Samokhvalov and Vitaly Bespoyasov, together with a local resident who volunteered to help, broke into the burning room, but because of a heavy smoke did not find the resident of the house immediately. Only after they returned to the apartment for the third time, they managed to find him. The man fell ill because of carbon monoxide poisoning, as a result of which he could not move independently. The policemen carried the victim out into the street.

The rescued citizen received first aid. When he regained consciousness, he said that gas cylinders remained in the house. To avoid the explosion and fire catching by neighboring houses, the police returned to the apartment engulfed in flames and moved four gas cylinders to a safe distance from the house.

At the moment the life and health of the man is in no danger. He sincerely thanked the police officers for the selfless act that saved his life,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.