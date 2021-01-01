Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Nalchik, as a result of operational search activities on the territory of the shopping complex located at the exit from the capital of the republic, during the inspection of a trading container found a batch of unmarked tobacco products belonging to a 52-year-old resident of the town of Nartkala.
In total, the police found 3,386 packs of cigarettes of various names without federal special stamps. According to the examination results, the value of the seized batch amounted to 152 thousand rubles.
The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Nalchik instituted a criminal case against the woman on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.
