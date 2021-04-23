The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region have completed the investigation into a criminal case on the destruction of the other person's property on a large scale, committed by careless handling of fire.

During the investigation it was established that on April 23, 2020 at about 07.00 a 64-year-old resident of Novosibirsk, while on the land-plot of his homestead located in the village of Poros of the Moshkovsky District, Novosibirsk Region, decided to burn dry grass. Because of meteorological conditions, a wooden post in the citizen's homestead caught fire, as a result of which the fire spread to neighboring land plots. The flames spread across the railroad tracks and then spread to the territory of 7 horticultural societies located in the southeast direction from the Poros railway platform.

The police officers who arrived on the scene, were involved in the liquidation of the consequences, cordoned off the area and helped the owners of the houses to salvage some of the property.

As part of the criminal case, investigators conducted numerous examinations to determine material damage, interviewed dozens of witnesses and victims. As it was established during the investigation, a total of 100 land plots, with a total area of about 6 hectares, with houses and outbuildings erected on them were destroyed or damaged. The damage claimed by 63 owners was estimated at a total of more than 31 million rubles.

During the investigation, police officers in the wake of the fire identified the hotbed of fire, where the flames had originally come from. The suspect was a land-plot owner - a 64-year-old local resident without a criminal record, who explained that he had planned to remove the grass on his land-plot and believed that the fire would not spread further. According to investigators, the citizen did not take proper measures to control the burning, went into the house and began drinking alcohol.

Two cars belonging to him with a total value of more than 470,000 rubles were seized in support of a civil suit and possible confiscation of property belonging to the citizen.

The suspect has been charged with a crime under Article 168 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and a measure of restraint in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct has been chosen against him. The criminal case has been sent to the Moshkovsky District Court of the Novosibirsk Region for consideration.