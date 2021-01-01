“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, in cooperation with officers of the MIA of Russian Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, the FSB of Russia Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region, in cooperation with the Russian Federal Tax Service and the Federal Tax Service Department for Moscow, have suppressed unlawful activities of illegal registration of legal companies.

The operativists found that employees of several certifying centers illegally generated digital signatures using personal data of individuals.

The generated electronic signatures without the knowledge of respective citizens were used for registration and reorganization in the tax authorities of law firms, the bank details of which subsequently could be used in various illegal schemes.

The illegal activities were organized in Moscow and the Sverdlovsk Region.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 173.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Law enforcement officers in the two regions conducted searches, during which copies of registration documents of various organizations, seals, passport data of citizens, flash-drives, telephones, documents on the issue of EDS, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary importance for the criminal case were found and seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken aimed at establishing all the persons involved in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.