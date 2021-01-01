“The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the criminal investigation into the case of embezzlement of citizens' money during the construction of an apartment building.

According to the investigation, the two defendants, being the leaders of a housing and construction cooperative, raised the money of the share construction participants under the pretext of building a residential 7-storey building in the city of Krasnodar. At that, the attackers did not have a permit for its construction. In addition, there were no technical conditions for connecting the building to the engineering networks.

Having concluded with citizens agreements on participation in the housing and construction cooperative, the defendants did not fulfill their obligations, and the money received was stolen. As a result of their illegal actions, 62 victims suffered a damage totaling about 80 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. One of the defendants was detained and placed under house arrest. His accomplice escaped from the preliminary investigation and was put on the international wanted list, the criminal case against him was made into a separate proceeding.

As an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused, the court imposed an arrest on the property of the defendants with a total value of about 120 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case against one of the defendants, who had been detained earlier, with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Prikubansky District Court of Krasnodar for consideration on the merits.

A set of operational and investigative measures aimed at establishing the whereabouts of the accomplice in the illegal act is being carried out,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.