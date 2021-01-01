The First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, delivered a video address at the United Nations General Assembly during a high-level debate on the topic: “Security in cities and due governance: preventing crime as a common priority”.

The event was held at the UN headquarters in New York (USA), in the high level segment which was attended by 16 heads of law enforcement agencies from different countries.

In his speech at the forum, Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that ensuring the protection of life, health, rights and freedoms of citizens were the priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Reducing crime and improving the effectiveness of preventive measures in cities are regarded as the most urgent and socially significant tasks to date.

Over the past year, police officers have been performing their duties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. This required substantial mobilization of forces and funds, as well as additional measures aimed at combating crime.

Thanks to the organized work and caring attitude of the police towards the society, during implementation of restrictive measures, the police managed to maintain the control over the citizens' compliance with the regime of quarantine and self-isolation, and to prevent the growth of social tensions.

As a result of the borders closure, many foreign nationals for objective reasons were forced to remain in our country for a long period of time. In such difficult circumstances, temporary humanitarian measures have been introduced. The maximum simplification of procedures for settling the legal status of foreign persons have prevented threats of destabilization and solved the problems of more than 3 million people.

The First Deputy Minister stressed that the introduction of new technologies was a powerful resource in the fight against crime against the backdrop of the pandemic.

In the Russian Federation, the “Safe City” hardware and software complex is used to address security issues in megacities.

The use of biometric identification systems, means of monitoring the situation in places of mass stay of citizens, on roads and transport objects, and in the future artificial intelligence technologies, contributes to the improvement of the police efficiency.

Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that in the last five years the number of crimes committed in public places has decreased by more than 20 percent, on the streets – by almost 30 percent.

For example, in the capital, with a population of more than 12 million people, this year alone, the application of this program has allowed to solve more than one and a half thousand crimes.

Preventing crimes on the territory of the Moscow metro in a round-the-clock mode by police officers is carried out using a modern complex on the basis of the Center for the Monitoring of the Biometric System in compliance with all the requirements of the law on personal data. Currently, the operation of the system is supported by more than 5,000 CCTV cameras.

These measures are aimed at maximizing the level of security of citizens.

The First Deputy Minister expressed confidence that foreign visitors can feel safe in the Russian capital and other cities of the country.