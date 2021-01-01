The unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region have completed the preliminary investigation and sent to court a criminal case charging the 55-year-old head of a company engaged in the sale of syrup, in the commission of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

During the investigation, it was established that the offender, from 2014 to 2015, submitted to the tax authority VAT returns containing knowingly false information about the amount of refundable value added tax generated in fictitious transactions for the purchase of agricultural products. As a result of unlawful actions of the resident of Voronezh, more than 10 million rubles were unlawfully refunded from the budget of the Russian Federation.

This fact was revealed by officers of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region during the check of operational information.

The defendant compensated the full damage caused to the budget of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the criminal case materials have been sent to the Kominternovsky District Court of Voronezh for consideration on the merits.

For committing of such unlawful act the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.