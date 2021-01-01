“The MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, in cooperation with colleagues from the Tula and Moscow regions, detained six people, three of them were citizens of one of the neighboring countries. They were suspected of attempting to illegally manufacture and sell synthetic drugs on a particularly large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders organized the manufacture of the drug mephedrone in three laboratories. They were located in private households in the Zaoksky district of the Tula region, in the Urban District of Istra and the Urban District of Volokolamsk in the Moscow Region. The drugs were produced with the aim of subsequent sale through caches using specially created online stores in the shadow segment of the Internet. The roles of each of the accomplices, including the alleged organizer, courier, laboratory chemist and packager, have been established.

More than 100 operativists and SOBR fighters were simultaneously involved in the operation to detain suspects in the Tula Region and five urban districts of the Moscow Region.

Eight searches were carried out, resulting in the seizure of more than 110 kilograms of narcotics, more than 1.7 thousand liters of chemical reagents and 50 units of various equipment. There were also found bank cards, means of communication, cold arms, fake IDs of an officer of the Investigative Committee of Russia and an Assistant to the Deputy of the State Duma. In addition, items constructively similar to firearms have been found, which will soon be sent for forensic examination.

According to the available information, more than 450 kilograms of synthetic drugs were produced in the liquidated laboratories per month. The proceeds were used to finance and expand criminal activities, as well as to buy expensive real estate, motor vehicles and luxury goods. Thus, six cars, which total value exceeded 30 million rubles, were found and seized from the detainees.

In addition, there are reasons to believe that the defendants planned to legalize the criminal proceeds through investing them in the acquisition of a legitimate business.

Based on this fact, the territorial investigating authorities instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects, on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.