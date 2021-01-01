“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow have detained four men and a woman suspected of stealing citizens' money through fraud.

More than 120 citizens appealed to the police. The victims reported that in the office of the microfinance company located in the Pechatnikov Lane, they had entered into loan agreements and made large money deposits. According to the documents, monthly payments were assumed in the amount of 17 to 24% of the share investment amount. However, subsequently, the organization did not fulfill the assumed obligations.

As a result of operational search measures, the police found that the company's representatives, acting as part of an organized group, developed a scheme of citizens' money theft based on the financial pyramid principle. They promised monthly interest payments. In order to create visibility of fulfilling the assumed obligations, the offenders for some time paid out money to participants at the expense of new depositors. Most of the money received was withdrawn through affiliated organizations and stolen.

According to preliminary data, the accomplices received more than 460 million rubles from the victims.

Criminal proceedings into all the facts of illegal activities were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Five suspects have been detained. They have now been charged with the alleged acts and have been placed under house arrest. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.