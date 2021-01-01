The Russian Federation guarantees equality of rights and freedoms of a person and a citizen regardless of gender, race, nationality, language, origin, property and official position, place of residence, attitude to religion, beliefs, membership of public associations, and other circumstances. Anyone who is staying legally in the territory of the Russian Federation has the right to move freely, choose the place of stay and residence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is taking all necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of foreign citizens, their safety in Russia in the conditions associated with the spread of the new corona-virus infection in the world.

Given the shortage of labor resources in certain sectors of the Russian economy, it is possible to legally attract foreign citizens staying in Russia to work in construction, housing and communal services and agriculture. In cooperation with the competent authorities of foreign countries, the state authorities of the Russian Federation are taking measures to ensure the possibility of returning compatriots to their home country.

In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 18 April 2020 No. 274 “On temporary measures to settle the legal status of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of further spread of the new corona-virus infection (COVID-19)” to those who are in the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the established migration law, the opportunity to settle the legal status without the application of the sanctions envisaged for such situations is provided.

In this regard, persons who have no legal grounds for staying in the territory of the Russian Federation are strongly encouraged to contact the territorial authorities of the Russian Interior Ministry at their location. In respect of such citizens and their families, a decision will be taken to extend the period of temporary stay, registration at the place of residence and the relevant permits will be generated.