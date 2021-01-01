Today, at a border checkpoint, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine handed over to the Russian side two citizens, who were on the international wanted list.

One of them, a Moldovan citizen Valery Gorbatovsky, illegally purchased a Makarov pistol in the city of Ust-Ilimsk in the Irkutsk Region in September 2002 and went to a local shop. Threatening the sellers and the security guard with the weapon, the attacker stole the proceeds from the cash register. During the detention, the malefactor resisted, shot at the police officer and seriously wounded him.

In 2003, by the Irkutsk Regional Court's Criminal Trial Panel, Gorbatovsky was found guilty of crimes under Articles 162, 318 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and was given suspended sentence of 5 years 6 months' imprisonment with a probationary period of 5 years. However, the convict hid from law enforcement agencies and left the country. The court canceled the suspended sentence and sentenced him to serving the term in a general regime correctional colony. The man was put on the international wanted list and detained in September 2020 while crossing the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

The second extradited person, a Russian citizen Rudolf Heydarov, is accused of a robbery attack on a farm in the Stavropol Region in 2013 committed as part of a group of people.

According to preliminary data, masked accomplices illegally entered the territory of the farm, where they tied up two workers with tape. They then sprayed a gas canister in the farmer's face, tied-up him and his family members and demanded money. As a result, the attackers stole more than 600,000 rubles and jewelry worth more than 200,000 rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted by the investigation unit on the grounds of a crime under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Three raiders were detained by police officers of the Stavropol Territory. Heydarov left the territory of Russia and was put on the international wanted list. In June 2020, he was detained in the city of Dnipro.

The extraditions took place.