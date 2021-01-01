Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and Department for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, detained a man who was on the international wanted list.

A resident of the Chelyabinsk Region, is accused of committing crimes under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The former head of a commercial organization entered into contracts for supplying metal products with a number of legal entities, demanding full prepayment. However, after receiving the funds, the offender did not fulfill the terms of the contract on his part. The damage from his illegal actions is estimated at more than 76 million rubles.

During the investigation, the defendant fled, in connection with which he was put on the wanted list.

At present, the suspect has been placed in the detention center of the city of Moscow.