In the Taishetsky District, the police suppressed the activities of “black” lumberjacks suspected of illegal timber harvesting on a particularly large scale.

Operativists of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, the MIA of Russia Division for the Taishetsky District, with the participation of the SOBR special unit of the Rosgvardia Department in the region in February of this year detained residents of the town of Biryusinsk, Taishetsky District, who were carrying out illegal felling of trees on a particularly large scale.

According to the investigation, seven men aged from 36 to 56 years, two of them had been previously convicted, were operating in the Taishetsky District under the guidance of a 36-year-old suspect, who had entered into a contract with a firm engaged in a business related to the felling of forest stands. Using official documents, seven hundred meters away from the plot of authorized forest felling, the organizer and his accomplices carried out illegal felling of forest plantations with the aim of increasing their income.

During the searches, the police seized and placed on the fined parking lot 5 tractors, 2 “Kamaz” trucks with a crane unit and a trailer. In addition, chainsaws, pine wood assortment with a volume of about 95 cubic meters were seized as material evidence.

The volume of cut down forest stands exceeds 650 cubic meters. According to expert assessment, the damage caused to the forest fund of the Russian Federation exceeded 9.5 million rubles.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal logging of forest plantations, committed on a particularly large scale”. The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, a complex of investigation and operational measures aimed at the establishment of other members of the group as well as additional episodes of the illegal activities is being implemented.