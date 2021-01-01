Investigators of the investigative unit with the participation of ES&CC operatives of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” have completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted on the fact of the developer's failure to fulfill his obligations to the participants in the shared construction of an apartment building.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that from November 2014 to July 2017, the director of a construction company accepted money of citizens who wanted to buy real estate objects in Radishchev Street of the regional center. Subsequently, the alleged attacker failed to fulfill his obligations to build a 16-storey building, erecting only a few floors of concrete “box”.

In order to form a full-fledged evidence base, the police conducted more than 50 handwriting examinations, 6 accounting, 4 computer-technical, as well as 2 construction forensic examinations. Investigators interviewed more than 200 participants in the shared construction, including victims and witnesses living in different towns of the region and beyond.

The proceedings made it possible to incriminate the actions of the 40-year-old head of the construction company in accordance with section 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Thirty-six citizens were recognized as victims of the actions of the dishonest developer, the amount of damage caused to them exceeded 67 million rubles. At the request of the investigator the court arrested the property of the construction firm and the defendant worth more than 28 million rubles.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case approved by the prosecutor's office have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.