Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region detained a 42-year-old resident of the regional center, suspected of selling drugs on a particularly large scale.

According to preliminary data, the man was carrying out drug trafficking in the region. He received large batches of drugs, and then repacked them into smaller ones for subsequent contactless sale.

As a result of operational search measures, the offender was detained in Voronezh near one of the houses on Rakitinskaya Street. The police found with him bundles of powdered substance. According to the results of analysis, the seized powder is heroin with a total mass of more than 190 grams.

The Division for investigation of crimes in the Kominternovsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”.

Later, during a search of the suspect's temporary residence, the police found additionally in the bathroom cache more than 1.5 kilograms of heroin as well as electronic scales and packaging material.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.