In the Ryazan Region, officers of the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, suppressed the activities of an ethnic group whose members were suspected of distributing heroin in several regions of the Russian Federation.

In the course of work on the operational materials, police officers with the power support by special forces unit “"Grom” of the Drug Control Department, in the village of Listvyanka of the Ryazan Region, detained three men - 33, 31 and 22 years old - citizens of one of the neighboring countries, who had arrived from the Moscow Region in a “Skoda Rapid” car. When checking the documents, it was found that two foreigners were staying in Russia illegally.

Operativists during the examination of technological cavities of the car cabin found ten bags with packages of heroin of 2 and 5 grams. The total weight of the seized drug was 974 grams.

According to investigators, the offenders obtained heroin in a contactless way in the Moscow Region and transported it in smaller batches for further sale through caches in Ryazan, Penza and Samara regions.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. At the request of the investigator, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects. The roles and extent of the involvement of the offenders in the illegal activities are being established. The investigation is underway.