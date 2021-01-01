The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kurgan sent to court a criminal case brought against four local residents accused of illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco, use of knowingly fake excise and federal special stamps for marking alcoholic products, as well as the sale of products that did not meet safety requirements.

The activities of the organized group were suppressed by officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kurgan in May 2020. During the searches conducted in the country house, the garage and shopping outlets in the regional center, operativists seized more than two thousand bottles of surrogate alcohol, as well as more than four thousand packs of unmarked tobacco products.

The investigation found that, in addition to the organizer - a 46-year-old man, the group included his wife, a relative and their mutual friend. The offenders used to buy ethanol, dyes, flavors and other necessary ingredients, then mixed them, poured them into glass containers and pasted labels on the bottles. The forensic study recognized that the “homemade” products posed a threat to the health and lives of consumers. Counterfeit goods were sold in stores owned by the spouse of the organizer of the illegal business. To avoid attention, the group members transported the surrogate in the dark hours. The unmarked tobacco products were sold by the defendants in the same way.

Currently, the investigation into the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 6 of Article 171.1, part 6 of Article 327, part 2 of Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code has been sent to the Kurgan City Court for consideration on the merits.