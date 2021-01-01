Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners.

It was established that in September last year, an unemployed 47-year-old local citizen of the Central District of Togliatti, at the place of his registration and residence in an apartment house on Mir Street, illegally registered with the migration register 31 foreign nationals, without intention of subsequently providing them with accommodation.

The suspect had been warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense.

The man confessed to the illegal act and explained that he had received for the service a monetary reward.

The Investigative unit of police division No 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the man for involvement in similar offenses.