Officers of the police division in the course of the work on the statement received from a representative of the institution, making social payments to citizens, found out that a local resident illegally received a cash benefit.

Operatives found that the 57-year-old man had provided false documents containing inaccurate information about his recognition as a disabled person for a general disease for indefinite period of time. On the basis of the certificate for several years he received in total about 900,000 rubles.

According to the results of the medical examination, the citizen did not have diseases that allowed his inclusion into a disability group.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stepnovsky District instituted criminal proceedings against the man on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Russian Criminal Code.