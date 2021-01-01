Investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA for the Republic of Mordovia completed the investigation of the criminal case against two residents of Saransk and Kazan, accused of committing three episodes of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

As established during the preliminary investigation, in the autumn of 2017, one of the defendants, knowing about the state program effective in Mordovia and aimed at supporting young families in the purchase of housing, realizing the interest of its participants in obtaining the benefits before they reached the maximum age of participation in the program, decided to fraudulently steal the money of citizens who were entitled to state support in the purchase of housing. To that end, she had proposed a criminal collusion to a friend of hers, who had previously been approached by Mordovia residents for advice on the implementation of the mentioned program.

Subsequently, acting as a group of persons under preliminary collusion, they spread knowingly false information about their ability to assist, for monetary compensation, in obtaining the subsidy which allegedly was to be transferred to the authorities. After receiving appeals of citizens who thus wanted to receive social payments within a short period of time, the defendants created a semblance of influence on the decision of the officials in charge of the issue of subsidies to young families. Thus, they committed the theft of money totaling 610,000 rubles from three persons who had turned to them for assistance.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the crime and voluntarily compensated for the material damage.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.