On April 19-20, 2021, the Russian-Tajik comprehensive talks on the migration policy between two countries took place.

The delegation of the Russian Federation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Rudenko, included the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova, as well as officers of the Administration of International Cooperation of the Russian MIA, the Department of Information Technology, Communications and Information Protection of the Russian MIA, representatives of the foreign staff of the MIA of Russia and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan was headed by Deputy Minister of Labor, Migration and Employment of the Republic of Tajikistan, Nodiri Shakhnoza, with the participation of representatives of key Tajik government agencies responsible for the country's migration policy.

During the negotiations, a fruitful exchange of views on the main areas of the Russian-Tajik migration dialogue was held, and the need for closer coordination of efforts of relevant agencies of the parties to find ways to solve the existing issues in the interests of the citizens of our countries was confirmed.

The parties discussed the process of coordination of draft bilateral international legal treaties on migration inside the countries with a view to their possible signing before the end of this year, in particular, the intergovernmental agreement on readmission and the executive protocol on the procedure of its implementation, informational cooperation and exchange of information electronically on issues related to the competence of the internal affairs bodies, as well as the legal status of the Russian MIA representative office in Tajikistan and the representative office of the Ministry of Labor and employment of Tajik citizens in Russia.

The parties discussed in detail the peculiarities of the entry and stay of Tajik citizens in the Russian Federation in the context of the continuing spread of the new coronavirus infection, and also explained the possibilities for settling their legal status in Russia in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 18 April 2020 No. 274 “On temporary measures to resolve the legal status of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of further spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)”.

The Russian-Tajik talks were held in a friendly, trusting and constructive atmosphere consistent with the strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan.