“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Korolev detained a 36-year-old man, suspected of stealing money from one of the credit and financial organizations.

It was established that last fall the offender had found in the shadow segment of the Internet an ad about illegal job. The task was to use bank cards of unknown persons to deposit into ATMs souvenir products imitating banknotes of the Bank of Russia with the face value of five thousand rubles instead of genuine banknotes. A reward of up to 30% of the deposited amount was promised for that. Agreeing to the proposed terms, the suspect received banknotes and several bank cards through a courier. He managed to load 176 tickets into several ATMs. As a result, 880,000 rubles were received into the accounts of unknown persons. After a while, the courier transferred to the defendant 260,000 rubles in cash, which he spent on his own needs.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Korolev instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

After studying the CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect and detained him when he was driving a private car along Akademik Bakulev Street in Moscow. The defendant is now in custody. Currently, necessary investigative and operational measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.